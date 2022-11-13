NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's 5-Team List

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly getting closer to making a decision on where he's going to play this year.

The former All-Pro wide receiver is believed to be fully healthy following his torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl. Beckham has reportedly been fully cleared and he's ready to play.

According to ESPN, Beckham is considering the following five teams:

Cowboys

Bills

49ers

Chiefs

Giants

Which team should he pick?

The NFL World is taking to social media to debate where Beckham Jr. should play.

"I wish this tweet just ended after the first line and that Adam Schefter was simply reporting that OBJ was taking up whittling while waiting for a contract," one fan joked.

"Can we skip to the final rose ceremony already? This is getting played out," one fan added.

"The Niners are all-in after the CMC deal, while the Cowboys are emerging as a force. The Bills and Chiefs are perennial favorites. Huge decision looming," another fan added.

"Only 1 of these teams has the best QB in the world and a Super Bowl ring in the last decade," one fan added.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Where do you think Beckham should sign?