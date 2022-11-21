NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Cowboys Admission

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Is Odell Beckham heading to the Dallas Cowboys?

The free agent wide receiver is believed to be down to the Cowboys and the Giants for his 2022 playing decision. OBJ will reportedly visit the Cowboys and the Giants after Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, the Cowboys blew out the Vikings, 40-3, while the Giants lost to the Lions.

Point: Cowboys.

"They went krazy today," Odell said of the Cowboys win.

The NFL World is starting to think that Odell could be heading to the Cowboys.

"NOW WE SEE WHAT DAK PRESCOTT AND THE DALLAS COWBOYS ARE REALLY MADE OF. THEY SHOULD WIN THIS GAME 24-17. THEY SHOULD BEAT THE GIANTS THIS THURSDAY. THEN: ODELL SIGNS WITH DALLAS. HERE WE GO," Skip Bayless wrote.

Cowboys star Trevon Diggs had a one-word message for the free agent wide receiver.

"Slide," he wrote.

The Cowboys improved to 7-3 on the year with Sunday afternoon's big win.