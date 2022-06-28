NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Special Painting

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. proved in 2021 that he's still capable of being an explosive playmaker in the NFL, and now, he has a cool painting to show for it.

Beckham is getting a picture that illustrates the Los Angeles Rams version of himself picking up the Cleveland Browns version of himself. It's a symbolic image to say the least.

Before the Browns waived Beckham, there was so much chatter about what he has left in the tank. He quickly dismissed the idea that his best football is behind him, hauling in 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in just the postseason alone.

A torn ACL has really limited Beckham's market in free agency, but make no mistake, he can still make an impact when healthy.

As for the painting of Beckham, it's receiving a lot of praise on social media.

Beckham was once considered an elite talent at the wide receiver position. It'd be nice to see him sustain that level of play for an extended period of time once again.

There'll be countless fans rooting for Beckham wherever he ends up next season, that's for sure.