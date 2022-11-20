NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Visit Plans

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants warms up prior to their game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. could head back home, or sign with his first team's rival.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the wide receiver is scheduled to visit the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys after they play each other on Thanksgiving. The NFC East foes are "two of the favorites" to land the 30-year-old free agent.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News said the Cowboys "already feel certain he would be a strong fit" with the team. The visit will help determine how Beckham is progressing in his recovery from a torn ACL.

Going back to the organization where he spent his first five seasons would be a major story, but so would joining a Cowboys team with title aspirations.

Onlookers joked that the winner of Thursday's game will win the rights to sign Beckham.

Perhaps the Week 12 game could affect his decision. The Giants, who are off to an improbable 7-2 start, could prove they're legitimate contenders by defeating the Cowboys at Jerry's World. Or maybe the 6-3 Cowboys will need a decisive win if they fall to the Minnesota Vikings today.

Though his tenure ended in unceremonious fashion, Beckham left the Giants second in the franchise's all-time receiving yards behind Amani Toomer. He appears thrice in the team's top-five leaderboard of single-season receiving yards.

The Giants need an impact pass-catcher to make noise this winter. After a quiet trade deadline, the Cowboys can use another option alongside CeeDaa Lamb and Michael Gallup.

The 2022 season is winding down, but the OBJ sweepstakes is starting to heat up.