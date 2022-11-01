NFL World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing News

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have found another fall guy for their offense.

On Tuesday morning, the team fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts fell to 3-4-1 last Sunday after suffering a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders in their first game since benching Matt Ryan.

Upon seeing the news, multiple Twitter users called Brady a "scapegoat" for a team that ranks 30th in scoring. Head coach Frank Reich, not Brady, calls the offense's plays.

Team owner Jim Irsay publicly endorsed Reich and Chris Ballard before Week 8, saying he hasn't even considered dismissing his coach or general manager. However, Brady apparently didn't garner the same loyalty.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Reich said in a statement, per the team's site. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Brady started as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018, moving to quarterbacks coach for the next two seasons before becoming offensive coordinator last year. Indianapolis finished 16th in total offense but ninth in scoring behind a dominant campaign from running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts continue to seek a reliable quarterback since Andrew Luck's sudden retirement before the 2019 season. In his NFL debut, Sam Ehlinger went 17-of-23 for 201 passing yards.