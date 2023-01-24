NFL World Reacts To Officiating Crew For Championship Sunday

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

The NFL announced the referee assignments for Sunday's championship games.

John Hussey's crew will officiate the NFC clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, and Ron Torbert's team will call the AFC showdown pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

NBC Sports' JP Finlay noted that Hussey was at the center of a controversial ending during the regular season. He called Terry McLaurin for an illegal formation despite the Washington Commanders wide receiver appearing to ask if he was on the line.

The team then declined to penalize the New York Giants for pass interference despite considerable contact in the end zone.

While Commanders fans would hate the assignment, everyone else is torn on Hussey and Torbert.

"John Hussey seems like one of the last good refs out there, so I think he’s a good choice," a fan said.

"Good. Big fan of Ron, I like our chances," a Kansas City fan wrote.

"Both trash," another Twitter user countered.

"BOOOOOOOOOOOOOO (with no idea off the top of my head over how good or bad John Hussey is)," a self-aware fan posted.

Hussey will work his 16th playoff game in his 21st season. Torbert will officiate his first conference championship after working the Super Bowl last year.

Of course, fans probably won't notice either referee this Sunday unless they disagree with a call or no-call.

The NFC Championship Game starts at 3 p.m. ET, and the AFC Championship Game will follow at 6:30 p.m.