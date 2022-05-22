NFL World Reacts To Offseason Justin Herbert Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are getting more hype heading into the 2022 season than Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers third-year quarterback is seen by one analyst as the "next Aaron Rodgers."

"Herbert is worthy. It's not crazy to say that Justin Herbert is off to the single-greatest start ever in NFL history at the quarterback position," Adam Schein said.

Herbert has apparently been working hard on his body this offseason.

Photos show that the former Oregon Ducks quarterback has added some serious muscle.

Fans are intrigued.

"Dude is huge," one fan tweeted.

"Me currently looking at herbert MVP odds this season," another fan tweeted.

"By 2024 he’s gonna be able to throw a football from SoFi to Allegiant good lord," one fan added.

Watch out for Herbert and the Chargers in 2022.