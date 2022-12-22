NFL World Reacts To OJ Simpson Denying 1 Rumor

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 26: O.J. Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

Former NFL and college football star O.J. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, has admitted to something else.

Fans have long speculated that Simpson was the father of Khloe Kardashian. Simpson and Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, were friendly with each other.

However, Simpson finally addressed the rumor on a "Full Send" podcast appearance. He said it is not true.

"People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl," he said. "She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels."

Simpson added that the rumor is false.

"The rumor ain't true. It's not even anywhere close to being true."

Fans still aren't sure, though.

"OJ Simpson denies being Khloe Kardashian’s daddy. But idk bro…" one fan wrote.

"'She was really nice' probably the most disrespectful part of this," one fan added.

"Khloe looks like Kris.." one fan added.

"OJ Simpson has denied rumours that he is Khloe Kardashian's real dad, admitting that although he thought Kris Jenner was a ‘cute girl’ back in the day, he never had an affair with the momager," one fan added.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Khloe Kardashian attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

So, while O.J. Simpson has refused to delve into questions about his ex-wife's murder, he's clearing the air on the Khloe Kardashian rumor.