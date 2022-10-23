NFL World Reacts To Olivia Dunne, Antonio Brown Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to go viral on social media with football-themed videos..

The star gymnast, who has millions of followers on social media, previously went viral for some Joe Burrow-themed photos and videos.

This week, Dunne went viral for an Antonio Brown-themed video.

Dunne made a reference to the unfortunate Antonio Brown, Dubai pool video.

Fans took to social media to weigh in on the viral, Antonio Brown-themed video.

"Bro💀💀💀," one fan wrote.

"NO WAYYYY," another fan added.

"Ab is a great dude what you talkin bout????" another fan must've said sarcastically.

Getty Images.

Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports.

She certainly knows how to go viral.