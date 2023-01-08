NFL World Reacts To Owner's Daughter's Racy Photo

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs finished their 2022 regular season in nice form on Saturday night, taking down the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.

Off the field, Gracie Hunt made headlines.

The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner went viral on social media for her pregame photoshoot.

Earlier in the week, Hunt went viral for her racy swimsuit photoshoot. It was Chiefs-themed.

Chiefs fans were loving it.

"Was hard to tell, that was a chiefs Bikini, but I was not looking at that, you are a beautiful young woman," one fan wrote.

"🔥🔥🔥," one fan added.

"Somebody going to be blessed. Be with you forever. Watch Chiefs play ball. You are blessed," one fan added.

We'll surely be seeing Hunt on the sideline at some Chiefs games later on this month.