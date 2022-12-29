NFL World Reacts To Owner's Daughter's Swimsuit Photo

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It might be cold across most of the United States, but Gracie Hunt is heating everyone up on social media.

The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is going viral on social media for her swimsuit photo.

Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media on Wednesday.

Hunt has plenty of fans on social media, that is for sure.

"Looking amazing in paradise!" one fan wrote.

"Nice wordplay!" one fan added.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" another fan wrote on social media.

"IG winning pic of the day," one fan added on social media on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't mind being stuck there by the floor Southwest people were going there but never got there never stuck in cold Kansas City as it was at that time," one fan added.

Hunt has been enjoying the Chiefs this year, who improved to 12-3 on the season this past weekend.

Kansas City might be gearing up for another Super Bowl run.