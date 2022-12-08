NFL World Reacts To Packers' Admission On Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers must make an important decision on Jordan Love this offeason.

When the 2020 first-round pick wraps up his third NFL season watching Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay must choose whether to exercise his fifth-year option for 2024. The Packers can't base that decision on much game film, as Love has only started one game.

However, Brian Gutekunst said Monday that the team has nevertheless seen enough to make up its mind.

"We're really pleased with his progression and what he's been able to do," Gutekunst said, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. "I think that it would be really good for him (to play more in the regular season), you know, the growth that you need to go through, seeing things for the first time, making those mistakes that you need to make. But I think from our end of it, we've seen what we need to see."

Gutekunst also said that the Packers "feel very confident" in Love, which gives the impression that he's leaning toward picking up the option. But he never directly said as much, leaving fans to wonder what the future holds.

Love has only thrown 80 passes in his NFL career, including nine in an impressive Week 12 outing against the Philadelphia Eagles. It's hardly a large sample size before handing someone approximately $19.8 million.

Gutekunst's comments also seem to indicate that Green Bay won't start Love down the stretch, even if the 5-8 Packers get eliminated from playoff contention early. That won't leave them much game action to decipher when deciding on his option next year.