NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 18: The Buffalo Bills plays the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on October 18, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Michael Adamucci/Getty Images)

A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills.

Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline.

Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident on the sideline in the second quarter.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

"We have come full circle where everyone involved the Davante Adams trade pushes people for no reason," one fan wrote.

"Brutal mistake by the rookie," another fan added.

"Self-discipline is an underrated part of success," one fan added on social media.

The Packers are currently trailing the Bills, 21-7, in the first half of Sunday night.

Green Bay's defense has now lost a key member moving forward, too.