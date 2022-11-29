NFL World Reacts To Packers Cutting Former 1st Round Pick

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Johnathan Abram's brief Green Bay Packers tenure is over.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving safety Johnathan Abram. They claimed the 2019 first-round pick off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders three weeks ago.

Abram recorded two tackles in as many games with Green Bay, logging all but one of his 29 snaps on special teams. He was inactive for Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Packers fans didn't get a chance to grow attached to Abram, who will seek his third team this season.

Abram recorded 116 tackles, a pick, and a fumble recovery last season, but he's struggled in coverage. Per Pro Football Reference, opponents have completed 77.9 percent of their pass attempts against him during his career. He ceded five touchdowns in 2021.

The 4-8 Packers apparently didn't like what they saw this month, and they're cutting their losses before closing out a disappointing season.