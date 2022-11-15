NFL World Reacts To Packers Cutting Wide Receiver

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday that Amari Rodgers will no longer return punts.

On Tuesday, they cut him.

The Packers released last year's third-round pick, who fumbled for the fifth time this season during Sunday's overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Some Packers fans got their wish. However, others are surprised to see Green Bay waive the 23-year-old wide receiver so early in his career.

Rodgers has seven fumbles to just eight catches in 26 career games. He played just six snaps on offense in Week 10, so the Packers apparently didn't have any plans for the former Clemson standout beyond returning punts.

The 5'9" receiver tallied 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns during his final collegiate season, but ball-security issues have defined his NFL beginning thus far. Perhaps a fresh start will benefit everyone involved.

Although Rodgers fumbled too many times for the Packers to keep trusting, he'll likely receive a second chance elsewhere.