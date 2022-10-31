NFL World Reacts To Packers' Discipline News

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 08: A detailed picture of Green Bay Packers players holding their helmets before taking on the Minnesota Vikings on September 8, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers defensive back Eric Stokes appeared to get benched on Sunday night.

According to the Packers radio network, the defensive back was pulled from the game in the first half of Sunday night's contest in Buffalo.

Stokes' benching appeared to be a disciplinary move.

"John Kuhn reporting on the Packers Radio Network that Eric Stokes has been pulled from the game," Matt Reynoldson tweeted.

"Per the broadcast, it appeared to be a disciplinary decision based on something that occurred after the fumble. There was a disagreement on the sideline, and coaches proceeded to put Keisean Nixon in the game and move Rasul Douglas in the defensive alignment."

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on what happened.

"Saw this coming he gotta get his temper under control," one fan wrote.

"The extension of Rodgers is looking worse and worse not just because of him but a lot of positions that seemed like strengths last year have become real concerns for depth. I’m looking at you too OL. If a lot of areas need upgrading, Denver’s picks would have been hella helpful," another fan added.

"This will be worth paying attention too," one fan added.

Buffalo is leading Green Bay, 14-0, on Sunday night.