NFL World Reacts To Packers Front Office Retirement Plan

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers will officially be losing a longtime member of their front office in three years.

This week, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy confirmed that he will retire in 2025.

Murphy will hit the franchise's mandatory retirement age of 70 that year.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Packers president. I plan on making the last three years as successful as possible, with multiple Super Bowl championships," Murphy wrote.

It will be a major changing of the guard in Green Bay in 2025, that is for sure.

"Wild how the Packers are smart enough to have a mandatory retirement age but the US government isn’t," one fan remarked.

"I did not know that. Very excited to see where he and the FO lead this team with the roster they have these next 3 years. Another super bowl would cement an already impressive resume," one fan added.

"Good when do you turn 70 but I think Jordan Love will get you gone before that," another fan predicted.

The Packers are coming off another tough playoff loss, but have Super Bowl hopes heading into 2022.