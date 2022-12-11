NFL World Reacts To Packers Quarterback Trade Rumor

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in a drill as Jordan Love #10 looks on during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Who's going to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers next season?

If Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love might seek a trade.

One Green Bay insider expects Love to demand a trade away from the Packers if he's not the starter next season.

“I had a really great conversation with Jordan [Love] on Friday afternoon,” Jason Wilde said. “I think he very clearly, even though he wouldn’t flat-out say it, he does not want to sit for another year. So, if we get to year four, and Rodgers does come back, I am fairly confident that he will seek a trade.”

There always seems to be a lot of drama in Green Bay when it comes to their quarterbacks...

"I’d rather trade 12," one fan wrote.

"Rodgers you need to goooooooo," one fan added.

"If your plan is to keep Love on the shelf for after Rodgers retires in ‘23 or ‘24 this is bad. If your plan is to trade Love and draft a new guy to start in ‘25 this is also bad," one fan added.

"We should’ve let go of Rodgers this year. I’ve said for months that the 49ers playoff game should’ve been his last game as a Packer," another fan wrote.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Jordan Love #10 listens during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Love has looked pretty good in backup duty this season. Rodgers and the Packers starters, meanwhile, have struggled.