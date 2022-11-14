NFL World Reacts To Packers vs. Cowboys Finish

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

What a finish.

The Packers broke their five-game losing streak against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay topped Dallas, 31-28, on Sunday evening.

Aaron Rodgers was pumped.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, were devastated.

"Cowboys lose in overtime to Green Bay. Gutting loss. Now 6-3. This was a game they had under control. Next week: at Minnesota," Todd Archer tweeted.

This is a gutting loss for the Cowboys, but a massive win for the Packers.

"I can’t take this. I am to old!!!" Michael Irvin shared.

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant, meanwhile, is furious with the decision to not kick the field goal in overtime.

"WHY WE DID NOT KICK THE DAMN FIELD GOAL… this is not real life," he tweeted.

For Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, this is a potentially season-saving victory.

Perhaps we'll see the Cowboys and the Packers meeting again in the playoffs this season.