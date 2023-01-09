NFL World Reacts To Packers vs. Lions Announcement

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 06: Will Harris #25 of the Detroit Lions and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet at midfield after the Lions beat the packers 15-9 at Ford Field on November 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions ended the 2022 regular season by knocking the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention.

Although the Seattle Seahawks eliminated them with a win hours earlier, the Lions still gave fans a show on Sunday Night Football. In their first primetime game of the season, Detroit earned a 20-16 win at Lambeau Field.

The NFL usually reserves the regular-season finale for a game involving direct postseason implications for each team. However, Detroit still gave its best effort in a widely watched NFC North matchup.

NBC Sports announced Monday that 23.4 million viewers watched the game. It's the highest-rated SNF finale in six years.

While many of those fans may have tuned in to see Aaron Rodgers compete for a playoff spot, they watched the Lions make a loud statement.

"Most of whom were undoubtedly rooting for the Lions I'd have to believe," a fan said of the huge viewership.

"Everyone tuning in to watch America's Team take down Aaron Rodgers," another fan claimed.

"The world wanted to see us end Rodgers," a Lions fan declared.

The Detroit football Lions played in the most viewed game of the 2022 NFL regular season," a fan said. "Incredible."

"Put the Lions on primetime more," another fan urged.

The Lions orchestrated a game-winning drive with two gutsy fourth-down calls. They also ran a risky screen-and-lateral on 2nd-and-17.

Fans watching Dan Campbell's team rise to the occasion may hope to see more of the Lions in primetime games next season.