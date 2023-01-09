NFL World Reacts To Packers vs. Lions Announcement
The Detroit Lions ended the 2022 regular season by knocking the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention.
Although the Seattle Seahawks eliminated them with a win hours earlier, the Lions still gave fans a show on Sunday Night Football. In their first primetime game of the season, Detroit earned a 20-16 win at Lambeau Field.
The NFL usually reserves the regular-season finale for a game involving direct postseason implications for each team. However, Detroit still gave its best effort in a widely watched NFC North matchup.
NBC Sports announced Monday that 23.4 million viewers watched the game. It's the highest-rated SNF finale in six years.
While many of those fans may have tuned in to see Aaron Rodgers compete for a playoff spot, they watched the Lions make a loud statement.
"Most of whom were undoubtedly rooting for the Lions I'd have to believe," a fan said of the huge viewership.
"Everyone tuning in to watch America's Team take down Aaron Rodgers," another fan claimed.
"The world wanted to see us end Rodgers," a Lions fan declared.
The Detroit football Lions played in the most viewed game of the 2022 NFL regular season," a fan said. "Incredible."
"Put the Lions on primetime more," another fan urged.
The Lions orchestrated a game-winning drive with two gutsy fourth-down calls. They also ran a risky screen-and-lateral on 2nd-and-17.
Fans watching Dan Campbell's team rise to the occasion may hope to see more of the Lions in primetime games next season.