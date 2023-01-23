NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac, Joe Burrow Video

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac is a big-time Joe Burrow fan.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral for her take on the Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback.

Burrow led the Bengals to a win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. They're set to play the Chiefs in the conference title game.

"Here are the warning signs that Joe Burrow has stolen your girl," she wrote.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the video on Monday.

"We would of broke up already if she said she wanted to visit Ohio," one fan wrote.

"That’s why I stay single," one fan wrote.

"She can have him..." another fan added on social media.

"One of your best ever!" one fan added on social media on Monday afternoon.

Well played, Paige.