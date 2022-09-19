NFL World Reacts To Painful Jameis Winston News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 31: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints is taken off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston is playing through some serious pain.

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, 20-10.

Prior to kickoff, we learned that Winston was playing through some fractures in his back.

It sounds painful.

"Jameis Winston is playing today with 4 fractures in his back, per Jay Glazer, and he's in a lot of pain. There is no risk of further damage and he's wearing pads to protect the area," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Jameis is a tough dude.

"I don’t care if you can prove it medically. I will never accept “playing with 4 fractures in his back” and “there is no risk of further damage” as things that go together," one fan wrote.

""Saints QB with 4 back fractures is at no risk of further damage" is the new "doctors are encouraged after finding 6 new fractures in Saints QB's ribs," another fan joked.

"Almost certainly isolated transverse process fractures which are structurally and neurologically stable. So yea, it’s a fracture, but not like you’re thinking when you hear ‘back fractures,'" another fan added.

Feel better, Jameis!