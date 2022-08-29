NFL World Reacts To Panthers' Big Wide Receiver Trade

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have made an interesting addition to their offense.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 2020 second-round pick entered his second season with considerable hype after scoring five touchdowns as a rookie. However, he got held out of the end zone throughout his sophomore year while securing just 63 of 100 targets.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old is a dynamic athlete who could flourish with a change of scenery. Onlookers responded to the intriguing deal.

But not everyone is convinced Shenault will make a major impact with his new organization.

While the Panthers already have D.J. Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Rashard Higgins at wide receiver, Shenault could potentially fill a hybrid role along the lines that Curtis Samuel served at Carolina.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, signed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones this offseason to join veteran Marvin Jones Jr. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. and tight end Evan Engram will also provide Trevor Lawrence additional pass-catching options entering his second season under center.

Carolina is betting on a post-hype breakout from Shenault in his third season. Let's see if the gamble pays off.