NFL World Reacts To Panthers' Blockbuster Trade Demand News

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 1-4 Carolina Panthers may consider moving notable players, including star running back Christian McCaffrey, before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

However, don't expect them to orchestrate a complete teardown at all costs.

Peter Schrager reported on Sunday's FOX NFL Kickoff that rumors of a "firesale" are "not true." They'll entertain offers, but are unwilling to sell low on their top players.

"They will listen, though," Schrager said. "And that includes Christian McCaffrey. That includes the stars on defense, but it's going to be multiple picks, and multiple first-round picks, before they even start listening about trading off their prime assets."

Upon learning this news, many onlookers concluded that McCaffrey isn't going anywhere.

Running backs aren't valued enough to merit that return. The Panthers would probably have trouble retrieving one first-round selection for McCaffrey, who played 10 games in 2020 and 2021.

Schrager didn't specifically say the Panthers are seeking multiple firsts for McCaffrey. That asking price may instead apply to players like wide receiver D.J. Moore, pass-rusher Brian Burns, or defensive tackle Derrick Brown. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said it's "highly unlikely" those players get dealt.

ESPN's Adam Schefter described the return Carolina wants to consider moving McCaffrey as "a high draft pick or multiple picks."

Following two injury-plagued seasons, CMC has posted 512 yards and three touchdowns this season. The 26-year-old remains the focal point of Carolina's offense, so the Panthers don't sound desperate to trade him to the highest bidder.

Assuming they maintain a high asking price, McCaffrey will likely stay put this season.