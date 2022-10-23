NFL World Reacts To Panthers' Running Back Decision News

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Panthers are in need of a new starting running back.

Following Carolina's blockbuster Christian McCaffrey trade with San Francisco, the Panthers will have a new starting running back moving forward.

Chuba Hubbard has gotten the call this week.

"Panthers listing Chuba Hubbard as their starting running back today," Adam Schefter reports.

Is that the right call?

"Most expected D'Onta Foreman. Hubbard is available in most leagues. He did little with his opportunities last year," one fan wrote.

"FREE RAHEEM BLACKSHEAR," one fan added.

"This probably doesn't actually mean anything since we know the likely roles for these two, but I've been firmly on Hubbard > Foreman for fantasy (for whatever it's worth) from the beginning," one fan added.

"RIP d’onta foreman agenda 2022-2022," one fan added.

The Panthers are set to take on the Bucs on Sunday afternoon.