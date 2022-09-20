NFL World Reacts To Pat McAfee Hall Of Fame News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled its Modern-Era nominees for the class of 2023. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee made the list.

The former All-Pro punter discovered this news while hosting another episode of The Pat McAfee Show. He was at a loss for words.

"I did not play long enough to deserve that," McAfee said in disbelief. "How does that even happen?"

In the ultimate sign of respect, McAfee then said people should vote for Shane Lechler.

NFL fans, meanwhile, are applauding McAfee for being a nominee for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

"You deserve it man you had an impact on the game," one fan said.

"What an amazing honor," a second fan tweeted. "Congrats @PatMcAfeeShow."

McAfee played on the Colts from 2009-2016, averaging 46.4 yards per punt.

Not only did McAfee make an impact for Indianapolis, he put an emphasis on special teams around the league.

Only time will tell if McAfee makes the Pro Football Hall of Fame.