NFL World Reacts To Pat McAfee Unhappy News

Pat McAfee doesn't appear to be happy with the National Football League.

Monday morning, the former NFL punter turned media mogul called out the league in cryptic fashion on social media.

"I think we, as a show, have done good for the @NFL right?" McAfee tweeted.

"I think so too.."

McAfee continued:

"@TroyVincentSr @nflcommish , interesting strategy by you and your offices this morning. Can’t wait to roll out our new style of covering the professional American football league."

What's going on here? This probably has something to do with either interviews or media rights.

"Overreaction Monday just got even more interesting," one fan tweeted.

"Guessing the league took away video rights for Pat. I’m intrigued," one fan added.

"Noon. Must listen!" one fan added.

"Oh this isn't going to be good," another fan wrote on social media on Monday.

McAfee, who was one of the best punters in the NFL, surprised many when he retired to join Barstool Sports. He's since built out his own media company and works with several big entities, including ESPN and WWE.