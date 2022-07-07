NFL World Reacts To Pat McAfee's Controversial Suggestion

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

During a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter discussed a recent report involving the Chicago Bears.

Chicago's mayoral committee has suggested that Soldier Field gets a dome as part of its stadium enhancements. That's something McAfee would be on board with.

McAfee revealed that he believes every NFL team should play under a dome or retractable roof.

"Every stadium should have a dome," McAfee said. "Every stadium should have turf. Every stadium should be 75 degrees with no wind at all. Let those punts fly through the stadium. There's no need for a little side wind."

While it's an interesting suggestion from McAfee, it's evident that NFL fans disagree with him.

Football fans still want to see games played in the snow from time to time.

Of course, there are a few people who actually agree with McAfee on this one.

There aren't any plans in place for all 32 NFL teams to play under a dome or retractable roof.

That being said, it's not surprising to see McAfee take this type of stance. He spent most of his days punting inside Lucas Oil Stadium.