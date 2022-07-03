NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Big Family News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is having a big offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback married his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, earlier this year. Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in Hawaii.

That's not the only big family news of the offseason.

Patrick and Brittany also announced that they are expecting their second child. They announced the big news on social media, including a gender reveal.

Patrick and Brittany are expecting a baby boy. Perhaps we'll see another Mahomes playing quarterback in the National Football League down the line.

"Can we reserve the NFL/MLB/MLS #1 draft pick in 2043?" one fan joked.

"Future QB coming soon..." one fan added.

"TECH HAS THEIR QB OF THE FUTURE," another fan added.

"My son will play running back behind Pats son. I will make it happen! Lmao congrats brotha," another fan added.

Congrats to Patrick and Brittany!