NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Brother Announcement
Jackson Mahomes is back.
The brother of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback made his return to social media this month.
Jackson Mahomes, a somewhat infamous figure in the NFL social media world, went viral on social media.
"boom 💥," he announced.
Jackson Mahomes has taken some pretty big heat on social media over the years.
"No wonder Pat got injured," one fan wrote.
"NOT AGAIN," one fan added.
"Mahomes getting hurt —- Jackson 😌✌️🥰🎶," one fan wrote.
"almost made it for a whole season 🙄," one fan added on social media.
The Chiefs are set to host the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T.