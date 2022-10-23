NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Tenneessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Life in the public eye is not easy.

While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of.

This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy message.

"Is super sad with the media knows and prefers to lie by omission rather the tell the truth," she wrote.

She's not wrong.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"I feel your frustration but I’d like to know what’s this about? I just dropped DirecTV and went with Roku and NFL+ I stopped listening to All Talking Heads - they lie all the time What’d I miss now Mama Mahomes?" one fan wondered.

"For some reason that now seems to be the role of the media. We know the truth! Pat is fantastic and so is everyone else in the family!" one fan added.

"Because the lies, and made up scandals, sell...so sorry that there is very little journalistic integrity anymore," one fan added.

"Telling the truth doesn’t get the clicks. I hope things get better. Try to ignore them, don’t give them anymore of your peace," another fan wrote.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are set to take on the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

It should be a fun one.