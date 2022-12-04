NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Insane Touchdown Run

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes usually makes highlights with his arm via awe-inspiring throws.

This time, he scored another sensational touchdown on a play more resembling NBA action.

With the game tied in the third quarter, Andy Reid left his Kansas City Chiefs offense on the field for a fourth-and-goal. Mahomes scrambled, jumped in the air, and lunged the ball toward the end zone.

The star quarterback essentially dunked the football over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to score the go-ahead touchdown.

Tony Romo compared Mahomes to Michael Jordan during the CBS telecast, and he wasn't the only one. Many viewers posted "Air Mahomes" on Twitter, with others likening the play to Jordan's dunk that saved the Looney Tunes from the Monstars in Space Jam.

The touchdown came at a pivotal moment in Sunday's AFC Championship Game rematch. Plays like that could help Mahomes secure his second MVP award.

Kansas City has a 24-20 lead over Cincinnati early in the fourth quarter. The marquee matchup is being televised on CBS.