NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.

Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a classy postgame conversation.

"Burrow and Mahomes. Another classic," the NFL tweeted.

NFL fans were loving it.

"Thank you Mahomes," one fan wrote.

"Two goats," one fan added.

"The new GOATs of the game. So sweet everytime," another fan added.

"Exciting game. Congrats to The Chiefs. See ya’ll next year!," a Bengals fan wrote.

The Chiefs are now off to the Super Bowl, where they are set to take on the Eagles.