NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Admission

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes was not very good on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback made a couple of truly special plays, though he threw three interceptions, leading to Broncos points and a serious Denver comeback.

Kansas City was ultimately able to hold onto the win, though.

Following the game, the Chiefs quarterback had a brutally honest admission on social media.

"Appreciate my team man! Picked me up today!" Mahomes tweeted on Sunday night.

That's a leader.

"When you’re elite like @PatrickMahomes ppl expect you to be perfect week in and week out. Y’all forget it’s a TEAM SPORT! It shouldn’t always be on his shoulders. Good team win in the end," one fan wrote.

"My QB is so humble," one fan added.

"Everyone has a bad day at the office man. Go home, kiss the babies, rest, come back at it," another fan wrote.

"you've been carrying this team all season so it was due for your guys to do the same for you," another fan added on social media.

The Chiefs improved to 10-3 on the year with the win on Sunday afternoon.