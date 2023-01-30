NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up on the sidelines during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Many were surprised to see Patrick Mahomes playing as well as he did on Sunday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes, of course, is a great player, though he was only a week removed from his significant ankle injury. He looked pretty healthy on Sunday night, though.

Following the game, the superstar quarterback revealed why.

"Julie WAS the reason i was the guy i was on the field today! It takes everyone but she lead the charge all week!!! Now let’s get Super Bowl ready!!" Mahomes announced.

That's a pretty special shoutout.

"Every leader stands on shoulders. Every member of the organization deserves a ring!" one fan wrote.

"Rehab your injuries!!!!! You will be like Patrick Mahomes and be on your way to the super bowl!!!" one fan added.

"I was a student trainer for the Chiefs the year after they won their first superbowl (I am old!) :) and I am thrilled the Mr. Mahomes recogned the work they do every single day!!" one fan added.

"Please understand that it took more than rehab. It took prestine nutrition, sleep, recovery practices, specific, activity modifications, and more. We can't make healing go faster. Just create the perfect environment for the body to do its thing. You have to do your part," one fan added.

The Chiefs are now moving on to the Super Bowl, where they will take on the Eagles.