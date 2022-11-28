NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Interview

Fox Sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't thrilled with his performance.

Mahomes, speaking with FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews, criticized himself for his play.

"We didn't execute at a high level in the red zone, I threw the dumb interception at the end of the game, but the defense stepped up," Mahomes told Andrews.

Mahomes is getting praised for his postgame honesty.

NFL fans have taken to social media to praise Mahomes.

"That’s what the greats and those who want to be the greatest do," one fan wrote.

"This is why it's surreal that he's our QB. Super talented team player. They gotta win at least a second SB with him," one fan added.

"How can you not just love him to death?" one fan added.

Even FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews was a big fan of Mahomes' postgame interview.

"The best," she wrote.

The Chiefs improved to 9-2 on the season with the win on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City might be the favorite to win the Super Bowl at this point in the season.