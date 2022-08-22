NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Video Game News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes added another cool bullet point to his already impressive resume on Monday morning.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback will now be a video game character - but not in Madden NFL Football.

Fortnite announced on Monday morning that Mahomes will have his own video game skin moving forward.

"Won’t go down for anything but history. It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to step foot in Fortnite!" the video game announced.

Fortnite has been one of the most-popular video games in the world for several years now.

"Let's go!!!" one fan tweeted.

"THE GOAT," another fan wrote.

"Football players in Fortnite now??? Can we get Justin Herbert in there too?!" another fan wondered.

Mahomes is excited, too.

Get to playing, everyone.