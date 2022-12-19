NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Controversy

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes attend Miami Heat v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes' wife was once again trending on social media during his team's game on Sunday.

This time, Brittany Mahomes took issue with the NFL referees and the opposing team's players.

Brittany Mahomes' controversial tweets went viral on social media. It's not hard to see why.

"Im confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS," she tweeted in the first half.

As is typically the case, Chiefs fans were in agreement with her, while most of the NFL world wasn't sympathetic.

"While I’m sympathetic to your view that looked completely legal play to me. Trust me I feel you though. Comes with the territory," one fan wrote.

"I dislike that they (NFL) hold us on a higher level than the other 31 teams! So we (Chiefs Kingdom) will not get the same respect…" one fan added.

"Learn the rules of the game before making stupid tweets after clean tackles that embarrass yourself and your man," one fan added.

Brittany Mahomes also accused the Texans players of making "dirty" plays.

That particular tweet went viral, too.

"I saw some rough play that seemed more like football than wrestling. It's concerning that the NFL is against injuries, as there was unnecessary roughness. Also, the call against Kelce was surprising--I'm glad he didn't react. The refs didn't have a good day," one fan wrote.

"Go watch flag football.. with your definition of “dirty hits,'" one fan added.

"love the chiefs they cant play the game they be worried about u say and it affect the game," one fan added.

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to pull out a victory, but it was a close one over the Texans.