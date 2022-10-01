NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

A controversial letter to the editor in the Kansas City Star went viral on Friday.

The letter, which crushes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, garnered a lot of reaction on social media this week.

"He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team," the letter reads.

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, is not happy with the decision to publish the letter.

"Y’all are extremely ignorant for this. Kansas City doesn’t do this to it’s people, what a joke you guys are," she wrote on social media this weekend.

Most fans are in agreement with Brittany, too.

"Like...EW HE'S PRETTY! I mean, what sort of sense does this make? I'm not even into football like that & I think it's ridiculous," one fan wrote.

"Letter to the editor, sure, but silly stuff like this adds up. A stupid Orlando Sentinel poll was the beginning of the end for Shaq with the Magic," another fan wrote.

"I'm glad the Mahomes family knows how much the local newspaper sucks. The KC Star deserves to be dragged forever for this. Considering all of the influence the Mahomes' have, maybe they can use it to help us get some quality local journalism around here for once..." another fan wrote.

"this was a letter to the editor. It’s not by the Kansas City Star itself. However the fact that they tweeted it in this fashion is utterly ridiculous. And I say that as the wife of a sports writer who covers Patrick Mahomes and knows what a good decent person he is," another fan wrote.

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Mahomes, who helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl, has been one of the best players in the NFL since taking over for Alex Smith at quarterback in Kansas City.