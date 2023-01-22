NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife's Announcement
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media following the Chiefs' win over the Jaguars on Saturday evening.
The wife of the MVP quarterback had a one-word message for her husband.
"Proud," she wrote.
"❤️❤️❤️," Mahomes responded.
Mahomes left Sunday's game with an injury, though he was able to return. He will now play hobbled against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
That'll be a fun one.
Mrs. Mahomes expressed some confidence in the team's backup quarterback, too.
The Chiefs are set to host the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on CBS.