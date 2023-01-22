NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife's Announcement

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media following the Chiefs' win over the Jaguars on Saturday evening.

The wife of the MVP quarterback had a one-word message for her husband.

"Proud," she wrote.

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

"❤️❤️❤️," Mahomes responded.

"Pulitzer," another fan added.

"❤️😍🔥👏,' one fan added.

"Power team ❤️," another fan wrote on social media.

Mahomes left Sunday's game with an injury, though he was able to return. He will now play hobbled against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

That'll be a fun one.

Mrs. Mahomes expressed some confidence in the team's backup quarterback, too.

The Chiefs are set to host the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.