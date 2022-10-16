NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend.

Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend.

"Informative tweet, Trying to sneakily take pictures of my child at the park is very creepy. Yup that’s the information," she wrote.

Be better, people.

A lack of privacy comes with the territory of being a celebrity, but involving children is stepping over the line, right?

"Y’all doing too much. Let people actually go out and live!! It’s crazy because some of y’all would throw a WHOLE fit if someone took a pic of you against your will, let alone a child. AND sneaking to do it… a bit much," one fan wrote.

"PSA...taking pics of just about anyone's child you don't personally know without their knowledge....creepy," one fan added.

"This is gross. Let them live their lives smh," one fan wrote.

"That is creepy so sorry," one fan added.

Patrick and Brittany got married earlier this year. They have one child together.

The Chiefs and the Bills are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.