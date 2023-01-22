NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Message

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs lost star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a couple of plays on Saturday, but the team handled it fine, thanks to backup Chad Henne.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was even confident in the team's replacement quarterback.

"HENNE THING IS POSSIBLE," she wrote.

NFL fans were enjoying it, too.

"Longest drive in Chiefs post season history!" one fan said.

"This is what I like to see," one fan added.

"Best tweet!" one fan added.

"Lmaooo this is good. Hope Pat’s ok tho on the real," one fan added.

Mahomes, meanwhile, has said that he's good to go for the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs will play either the Bills or the Bengals.