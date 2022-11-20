NFL World Reacts To Patriots Cheerleader Video

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 11: Patriots cheerleaders perform during an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on August 11, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New England Patriots and the New York Jets are currently tied, 3-3, heading into the end of the first half.

It's shaping up to be a pretty important special teams game in New England.

Prior to kickoff, one Jets player tired to get in some extra special teams work, but the Patriots cheerleaders were in the way.

A pretty funny scene entailed.

"Braden Mann was just trying to practice some kickoffs. Got bullied by the cheerleading squad," one reporter tweeted from Gillette Stadium.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on what happened on Sunday.

"Now we understand the technical delay of the game and the new cheating scandal," one fan joked.

"They should’ve all brought a ladder," another fan joked, referencing what happened with Giannis in Philly.

"Jets taking an early L. Love to see it," one fan added.

The Jets punter, though, got some revenge.

