NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Notable Interview Wednesday

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots turned to another familiar face while searching for an offensive coordinator.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots will interview former offensive lineman Adrian Klemm for the position. Oregon's current associate head coach, run-game coordinator, and offensive line coach was the first draft pick of Bill Belichick's Patriots tenure 23 years ago.

Onlookers reacted to what would be an unanticipated hire for New England and a big loss for Oregon's staff.

"Pick No. 46 in 2000 for the Patriots," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted. "And 153 picks later..."

"Good for Klemm!" former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz said.

"Maybe consider him for OL coach?" a Patriots fan suggested.

"Would be a major loss for Oregon but also speaks to the quality of the staff that [Dan] Lanning put together in Eugene," Kevin Wade said.

"Belichick better keep his paws off," an Oregon fan said.

Klemm played 26 games for the Patriots from 2000 to 2004 before concluding his playing career with the Green Bay Packers.

He worked as an offensive line coach at SMU and UCLA. After two years as an assistant, Klemm served the same role for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 before going to Oregon.

Becoming an NFL offensive coordinator would be quite a promotion for the 45-year-old, whose Ducks averaged 215.8 rushing yards per game last season.

The Patriots also interviewed tight ends coach Nick Caley for the job Wednesday and will interview Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell on Thursday. Former Pats offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is reportedly the team's "primary target" for the position.