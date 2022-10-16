NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Decision News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are once again going with Bailey Zappe at quarterback.

New England will start the rookie quarterback against the Browns on Sunday afteroon.

Zappe, who made his debut in Green Bay and led the Patriots to a win over the Lions last week, will start against Cleveland this weekend.

Mac Jones is inactive.

Is it possible that Zappe could take Jones' job?

"Mac chill for 3 more weeks," one fan wrote.

"I hope y’all starting your patriot RBs," another fan added on social media.

"Not a Patriots fan, just a Bailey Zappe fan," another fan admitted on social media.

"If the Browns lose to Bailey Zappe, Stefanski needs to give Joe Woods the Kerry Coombs treatment," one fan suggested.

Cleveland and New England are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.