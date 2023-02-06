NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Departure

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 16: (L to R) head coach Bill Belichick, senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge of the New England Patriots look on during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The New England Patriots coaching staff took a significant hit this weekend.

Longtime Patriots assistant coach Nick Caley is leaving the team for a position with the Los Angeles Rams.

Caley, the Patriots tight ends coach, is taking the same position on Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles.

"Patriots' TE coach takes a lateral job with the Rams. Another young coach who hit his glass ceiling in Foxborough and has to leave in order to advance his career," Ben Volin wrote.

It's certainly a notable loss.

"that really is a loss, but then again it wasn't like the TEs lit things up this past year," on e fan wrote.

"Remember: under his tenure the pats recruited two TEs in round 3Th and we all know how it ended. The position fell back. It wasn't all in it, obviously. But a new beginning was the best for everyone," one fan added.

"I believe his contract ended at the end of the season so he was free to go where he wanted to. It makes sense with a new offensive coaching staff," one fan added.

The Patriots have undergone some significant changes this offseason. It'll be interesting to see how they fare in 2023.