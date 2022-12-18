NFL World Reacts To Patriots Unretirement Speculation

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 7: New England Patriots fans throw snowballs into the air in unison after the Patriots scored a touchdown on an interception to give them a 10-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins on December 7, 2003 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 12-0. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

If Tom Brady returns to the New England Patriots in 2023, a longtime franchise star might join him.

No, it's not Rob Gronkowski.

Longtime Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola said that he would come out of retirement to play with Brady.

How fun would that be?

“Absolutely,” Amendola told Colin Cowherd on Wednesday. “Tom’s done a lot for me, and if he needs me, I’d always play for Tom.”

Fans are pretty excited about the idea.

"Wow 😯," one fan wrote.

'Great. Can he play left tackle?" another fan joked.

"Tom Brady gets free agency and then signed to the pats with gronk and amendola following," another fan predicted.

"Planting seeds for an Edelman / Brady return next year? Might as well throw Amendola in there," another fan pointed out on social media.

There's been some Tom Brady returning to New England speculation for a while now.

Will we see it happen?