NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Veteran Free Agency News

The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar face for one more run.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Pats are expected to sign Jamie Collins. It's unclear if the veteran linebacker would join the active roster or the practice squad.

Fans feel deja vu over the report, as this would mark his fourth stint with the organization.

Some fans are happy to welcome back the 32-year-old as New England's current linebacker corps struggles.

Collins began his career with the Patriots, who made him the No. 52 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. A year after making his lone Pro Bowl appearance, they traded him to the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

He found his way back to New England and registered a career-high seven sacks in 2019 before going to the Detroit Lions the following year.

Last season, Collins once more reunited with Bill Belichick to play a limited role in 10 games. He remains a free agent early in his 10th NFL season.

If immediately placed on the active roster, Collins would have a chance to play against his two other former teams. The Patriots face the Lions in Week 5 and the Browns in Week 6.