NFL World Reacts To Pete Davidson's Appearance Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: Pete Davidson throws a pass during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Comedian Pete Davidson is all over the place these days, including at the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Davidson, sporting his new-look shaved head, is an honorary NFC captain at today's festivities in Las Vegas. He also served as a judge for the "Best Catch" competition.

Not everyone was happy to see him there.

"Pete Davidson always looks like he smells SO bad," said CBS Sports Packers beat writer Zach Jacobson about a picture of the entertainer with Green Bay's Jaire Alexander.



"Pete Davidson. Why?" wondered 11Alive News sports anchor/reporter Maria Martin.

"I didn’t mind the flag football but I draw the line at Pete Davidson," another commenter chimed in.

However, there were more than a few people who liked having the 29-year-old celebrity around.

"I just love Pete Davidson so much lol," one viewer said.

"This is the best part about being at the Pro Bowl games," another person added. "Y'all know how much I love Pete Davidson and I am sitting here in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium and got to witness this."

The new Pro Bowl format featured some major changes.

Having Pete Davidson as a guest star of sorts is certainly one of them.