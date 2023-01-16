NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos appear at the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on May 4, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang.

The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders will get things started as the first guest.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will follow him up, with former Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi finishing the night off.

"[Fire] lineup," said one Lions fan who is probably very excited to see Campbell.

"This is a killer lineup," agreed @MiamiSportsStats.

"This should be good! All football related guests. For me the Manning-cast is great but takes a serious downturn when they cave to corporate media and take guests from non football fame to promote something. #CUBuffs #GoBuffs," chimed in the @TopsGallery Twitter account.

"I'm glad that for this playoff game they stuck with football people for the ManningCast," echoed Field Gulls, the SB Nation Seahawks blog. "Could be a great watch!"

"Coach Prime will be on the Manningcast for Monday Night football tonight," celebrated the Barstool Colorado account.

Tonight's Bucs-Cowboys NFC wild card game is the final Monday night broadcast on ESPN until next season.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the "ManningCast" being shown on ESPN2.